Tempe Police: Man found shot at Arizona Mills Mall

Police officials say Wednesday night a person was found shot at Tempe's Arizona Mills Mall.

According to Tempe Police, first responders were called to the mall at around 7:51 p.m. for a possible shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man, about 19 to 22 years of age, with a gunshot wound to the chest. That person was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests reported, and it is not clear if the person was shot outside of the mall.

