Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Superior, New River Mesa, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Yuma County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee
8
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:41 PM MST until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County, Pinal County, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 6:07 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 1:30 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Tempe Police officer lauded by anti-drunk driving group accused of DUI

By
Updated  August 2, 2024 5:31pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tempe Police officer accused of DUI

The officer, identified by Tempe Police officials as Zachary Hyde, was honored by the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving in June.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police officials say one of their police officers has been placed on administrative leave as a result of an alleged DUI incident.

In a statement released on Aug. 2, the officer was identified as Zachary Hyde. Officials were made aware of a DUI investigation against Hyde by the Arizona Department of Public Safety during the early morning hours of July 31.

"Any time a criminal investigation is brought to our attention about one of our officers, we take the matter very seriously," read a portion of the statement.

We reached out to DPS, and a spokesperson with the agency said Hyde was arrested in the early morning hours of July 31.

"Upon contacting the driver, a DUI investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the trooper determined he had probable cause that the subject was DUI. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to a substation for processing," read the statement.

In what is perhaps an ironic twist, a post made by Tempe Police on the department's Facebook page shows Hyde, along with another officer, receiving an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving in late June.

Hyde, per the statement, will remain on leave, pending an internal affairs investigation. DPS will continue to handle the investigation.