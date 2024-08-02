Tempe Police officer lauded by anti-drunk driving group accused of DUI

Tempe Police officials say one of their police officers has been placed on administrative leave as a result of an alleged DUI incident.

In a statement released on Aug. 2, the officer was identified as Zachary Hyde. Officials were made aware of a DUI investigation against Hyde by the Arizona Department of Public Safety during the early morning hours of July 31.

"Any time a criminal investigation is brought to our attention about one of our officers, we take the matter very seriously," read a portion of the statement.

We reached out to DPS, and a spokesperson with the agency said Hyde was arrested in the early morning hours of July 31.

"Upon contacting the driver, a DUI investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the trooper determined he had probable cause that the subject was DUI. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to a substation for processing," read the statement.

In what is perhaps an ironic twist, a post made by Tempe Police on the department's Facebook page shows Hyde, along with another officer, receiving an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving in late June.

Hyde, per the statement, will remain on leave, pending an internal affairs investigation. DPS will continue to handle the investigation.