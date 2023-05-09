Man in critical condition following police shooting in Tempe

Tempe Police officials say a man has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in the East Valley city.

According to Sgt. Hector Encinas with the Tempe Police Department, officers received a shoplifting call at a Walmart in the area of Priest Drive and Elliot Road at around 7:30 p.m., and when officers arrived, they began searching for the suspect, identified by Sgt. Encinas as a Native American male in his mid-20s.

Officers, according to Sgt. Encinas, later found the suspect, and the encounter ended with the shooting. The officer involved was identified by Sgt. Encinas as a 20-year veteran of the Tempe Police Department.

The suspect, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

This is the second incident involving a Walmart in the Phoenix area on May 9. Earlier in the evening, a shot was reportedly fired during a fight outside a Walmart store in buckeye.

"At this time, it appears no one was injured and there is no damage. The subjects involved left the area before officers arrived," read a portion of the statement released by Buckeye Police officials.

Read More: Person fired shot during fight outside Buckeye Walmart: Police

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Map of the area where the incident happened