Tempe residents displaced after microburst, as recovery efforts continue

The Brief A microburst severely damaged parts of Tempe last week, displacing dozens of residents, specifically near Mill Avenue. Many residents were left without power, water, or gas for days, making basic living difficult and forcing them to rely on outside assistance. The City of Tempe is urging affected residents to save all receipts for potential reimbursement through disaster assistance programs.



One of the areas hardest hit by the severe weather last week was Tempe.

The backstory:

A microburst swept through, leaving dozens displaced. Although recovery efforts are underway, there is still a lot of work to do.

The Sentry Apartments off Mill Avenue saw some of the worst of the storm's damage.

Why you should care:

Six days later, there are areas that still look like a war zone.

Downed trees split apartments in half, according to neighbors.

Many residents were left without power, water or gas for days. One resident said he had to shower at the gym and throw out everything in his fridge. He finally has power and water back, but no gas. So he and his family have been living off microwavable meals and food from the Red Cross.

"I've seen apartments that have like the living room wide open. You, I mean, like no walls, no windows. So ours was just mainly the services that got cut off. And then the next unit over, I think they got evacuated because they're loss of roof," said resident Pablo. "So some of the buildings basically got split in half on the top, again, like broken walls, broken staircases, no roofs."

What you can do:

The City of Tempe is urging anyone dealing with damage to save every receipt so that they might be able to get reimbursed when applying for assistance.

The Red Cross has been serving lunch and dinner to residents all week who are unable to cook with the lack of gas.

Map of the apartment location that experience weather damage.