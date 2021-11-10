Tempe soldier returns from Kuwait to surprise daughter in class

Christmas is still weeks away, but a Tempe fifth-grader got the best present she could have ever imagined on the morning of Nov. 10 while she was in class.

Prior to the surprise, Staff Sgt. Madeline Perez has not laid eyes on her daughter, Xailyz, for nearly a year. Xailyz goes to school at Kyrene del Norte Elementary School, and tears were streaming down her face, as well Staff Sgt. Perez's, as they held on tight to one another, while Xailyz's classmates watch the surprise unfold.

"Mixed emotions. Sadness, happiness, anxious, nervous, a little bit of everything. It is more the happiness to be back, reunited with my family," said Staff Sgt. Perez.

Staff Sgt. Perez serves in the Army Reserves. She has been deployed overseas since January 2021. When she found out she was able to make it home, she wanted to surprise her daughter at school.

"When I leave, it will hit me more like, 'yes, you just went through that experience,'" said Staff Sgt. Perez. "You actually went through the experience that every time I see a video like that. It is very emotional."

Up until that moment, Xailyz thought it was just a normal day in class, but it turned out to be a dream come true for her, and just in time for the holidays.

Xailyz was in shock to see her mom and Staff Sgt. Perez says she will now enjoy time with her family before she has to report back.

