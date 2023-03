A pilot program for pedestrians is now underway at the intersection of 5th Street and Mill Avenue in Tempe.

The "all-pedestrian" crosswalk allows people to cross the street in any direction, including diagonally.

It's meant to improve traffic flow and increase pedestrian safety in busy areas.

The program will be in place for the next four weeks. If successful, the city could make it a permanent feature.

