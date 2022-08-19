Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released

We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May.

The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.

Bickings was later found by Tempe Fire's Dive and Rescue team in a portion of Tempe Town Lake located near the Tempe Center of the Arts. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In June, Tempe Police released new information on the incident, including a transcript of conversations involving officers who responded to the incident.

"I'm drowning," Bickings, noted as ‘victim’ in the transcript, said.

"Come back over to the pylon," an officer, noted as ‘Officer 2' in the transcript, said.

"I can't. I can't (inaudible)," said Bickings.

"OK, I'm not jumping in after you," said an officer who was noted as ‘Officer 1’ in the transcript.

According to Tempe city officials in June, the three officers who responded to the call and witnessed Bickings' drowning were placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave, pending an investigations. At the time, city officials say it is customary to place officers on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave in critical incidents.

Medical Examiner's Report released

Sean Bickings

According to the Medical Examiner report, which was signed off in late July, Bickings' death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The ME also listed "methamphetamine intoxication" as a contributory cause of death in the report. A toxicology test on Bickings detected methamphetamine in his system.

Investigation into responding officers complete

In a statement released on Aug. 19, officials with the City of Tempe say an investigation into the officers who responded to the incident has concluded. The investigation was conducted by Scottsdale Police.

"Scottsdale concluded, after speaking to local law enforcement experts in water-related job assignments, that the Tempe officers should not have attempted a rescue by jumping into the water. Several reasons were cited, including the reality that drowning victims can physically overwhelm their rescuers," a portion of the statement reads.

Tempe city officials said as a result of Scottsdale Police's findings, the three police officers who were placed on paid administrative leave are now back on duty.

A death investigation, which officials say is being conducted by Tempe Police, is expected to be finished by late summer.

"When completed, Tempe has requested that the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) review the investigation," a portion of the statement reads.

City officials detail changes in the aftermath of Bickings' death

In the same statement, Tempe city officials say they are implementing new measures in the aftermath of the incident.

"Tragic events can prompt genuine reflection," said City Manager Andrew Ching, in the statement. "Tempe is a caring, compassionate community, and we take seriously the responsibility to examine our approaches and transform after devastating events."

Changes detailed by city officials include:

Installing water rescue rings connected to 100-foot ropes around Tempe Town Lake, as well as Kiwanis Lake

Issuing water rescue "throw bag" for every Tempe Police officers

Additional training for Tempe Police officer in what officials describe as the "Transformational Policing Model," which works to "educate and bring local police and community members of color together to address historic challenges and successfully partner for the future."

A Warrant Resolution Program to help unsheltered people address outstanding court matters, such as misdemeanor arrest warrants, outstanding fines and fees, and suspended driver’s licenses

Automatic co-response by Tempe Police and the city's crisis response team, CARE 7, to calls involving homeless, homicide, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

