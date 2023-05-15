Tempe Town Lake water rescue: 1 rescued, 1 still missing

Rescue crews are at Tempe Town Lake searching for a possible drowning victim after they rescued another man who jumped into the water overnight.

Witnesses had called 911 just before midnight on Sunday to report that a person had gone into the water.

Authorities found and rescued a man, and he is currently in stable condition. He told officers that his friend, another adult male, also went into the water but never resurfaced.

Crews are still trying to find the second man. It's unclear why they went into Tempe Town Lake.