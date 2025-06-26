Tempe's red light cameras rack up thousands of violations in first two weeks

The Brief Tempe's new red light and speeding camera program has issued over 2,000 violations in its first two weeks. The cameras are located at 14 intersections, with a fine of $250 for each violation. Nearly 7,700 additional captured events are still under review by the police department.



Tempe‘s red light camera program is off to a fast start, racking up thousands of violations already.

The program has been in effect for two weeks, and has already captured more than 2,000 violations: running red lights and speeding, with no end in sight.

These slender, silver lamp-post-looking cameras may look innocent enough, but watch out, because they’re watching you.

"Yeah, I’m not a fan, said Dominic. "I have a quick car, so I’m not a fan for sure."

What we know:

Here is a look at the hard numbers, straight from the city of Tempe: 2,283 violations from June 6-20. That's from speeding to running red lights, including mobile cameras.

Mike, a bus rider, feels the cameras aren't making a difference.

"Every morning you cut to channel 10 news.. you got people running into each other. No. People aren’t paying attention to the cameras, man."

What they're saying:

The cameras are strategically placed at 14 intersections, and getting a ticket is no joke. $250 a pop.

"I know that the traffic is getting more dangerous here in Tempe and we’re getting more traffic, but I think that it’s an issue for people that are struggling with the economy now," said Julian.

"And they take pictures on green.. still making a right turn right here. Red light, green.. took a picture of me. I haven’t got a ticket for it, but it does definitely take pictures," said Adam.

So the jury is still out. Do red light cameras help more than hurt? Either way, the numbers sure are stacking up.

"But I mean, if it’s helping the community, like I said, they should have signs indicating that, because that’s where it works, as people knowing that there’s consequences to what they do," said Tracy.

What's next:

There are 2,283 violations so far, and another 7,700 captured events remain under review.

And again, we’re just two weeks into the program.

Related article