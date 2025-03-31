Tesla involved in AZ road rage incident; veterans outraged amid blocked Stolen Valor bill l Morning News Brief

Over 300 shell casings were found at the scene of a shooting at a Phoenix home that left a woman dead and a juvenile hurt; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Monday, March 31, 2025.
PHOENIX - A man was arrested in connection to a road rage incident involving a Tesla in northern Arizona; some veterans say they are outraged amid a Stolen Valor Bill in the Arizona Legislature that was blocked by a state senator; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 31.
1. Alleged Flagstaff road rage
Flagstaff Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested via a criminal citation in lieu of detention over a road rage incident involving a Tesla vehicle in the northern Arizona city.
2. Stolen Valor Act blocked by state senator
Some Arizona veterans say they are outraged over a controversy involving the blocking of HB 2030, also known as the Stolen Valor Act, at the Arizona State Legislature. One veteran said it was the "equivalent of a slap in the face."
3. ‘Must come to an end’
President Donald Trump has revealed plans to remove a tree from the White House thought to have been planted by former President Andrew Jackson in the early 1800s.
4. Honda probe over engine restart failure
More than 2 million Honda vehicles are being probed after reports of the engine failing to restart on its own after a complete stop at a traffic light or intersection.
5. ‘Doomsday Mom’ murder conspiracy trial
The first of two Arizona trials of the so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell is set to begin on March 31, with jury selection getting underway.
Today's weather
An active week of weather is ahead for the Valley. On Monday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with a high in the 80s.