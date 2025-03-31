Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau

Tesla involved in AZ road rage incident; veterans outraged amid blocked Stolen Valor bill l Morning News Brief

Published  March 31, 2025 9:58am MST
Deadly house party shootout l Morning Headlines March 31

Over 300 shell casings were found at the scene of a shooting at a Phoenix home that left a woman dead and a juvenile hurt; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Monday, March 31, 2025.

PHOENIX - A man was arrested in connection to a road rage incident involving a Tesla in northern Arizona; some veterans say they are outraged amid a Stolen Valor Bill in the Arizona Legislature that was blocked by a state senator; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 31.

1. Alleged Flagstaff road rage

Tesla car involved in Flagstaff road rage incident: PD
Tesla car involved in Flagstaff road rage incident: PD

Flagstaff Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested via a criminal citation in lieu of detention over a road rage incident involving a Tesla vehicle in the northern Arizona city.

2. Stolen Valor Act blocked by state senator

Arizona veterans outraged amid controversy over blocked stolen valor bill
Arizona veterans outraged amid controversy over blocked stolen valor bill

Some Arizona veterans say they are outraged over a controversy involving the blocking of HB 2030, also known as the Stolen Valor Act, at the Arizona State Legislature. One veteran said it was the "equivalent of a slap in the face."

3. ‘Must come to an end’

Trump announces plan to chop down magnolia tree purportedly planted by Andrew Jackson: 'Must come to an end'
Trump announces plan to chop down magnolia tree purportedly planted by Andrew Jackson: 'Must come to an end'

President Donald Trump has revealed plans to remove a tree from the White House thought to have been planted by former President Andrew Jackson in the early 1800s.

4. Honda probe over engine restart failure

Over 2 million Honda vehicles under investigation for engine restart failure: What to know
Over 2 million Honda vehicles under investigation for engine restart failure: What to know

More than 2 million Honda vehicles are being probed after reports of the engine failing to restart on its own after a complete stop at a traffic light or intersection.

5. ‘Doomsday Mom’ murder conspiracy trial

Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona murder conspiracy trial: Day 1 of jury selection
Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona murder conspiracy trial: Day 1 of jury selection

The first of two Arizona trials of the so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell is set to begin on March 31, with jury selection getting underway.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: 'Noticeably cooler' temps coming this week
Arizona weather forecast: 'Noticeably cooler' temps coming this week

An active week of weather is ahead for the Valley. On Monday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with a high in the 80s.

