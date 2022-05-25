Texas authorities track school shooting threats to 18-year-old Michigan man

An 18-year-old Shelby Township man is in custody after authorities say he made a school shooting threat on social media.

On Tuesday, Texas Rangers contacted the Shelby Township Police about a post threatening to shoot and kill students at an unspecified school. Investigators said they tracked the threats to a Michigan address.

Detectives interviewed and arrested the suspect at his home. He is being held pending arraignment, and his identity has not been released.

Weapons found at the residence were removed from the home for safe keeping, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This arrest comes a day after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.