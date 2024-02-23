Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a Necess County man, Ezekiel Ramirez, is facing a 50-year sentence for the murder of a 4-year-old child in Corpus Christi.

Ramirez, 29, was sentenced due to a plea agreement to serve 50 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for his role in 4-year-old boy, Knox Longoria's death.

According to officials, the sentencing ensures that Ramirez will remain in prison until 2047, when he will be eligible for parole. Longoria had finished his first year of school when he was killed by Ramirez on June 4, 2021. On the day of Longoria's death, he was taken to Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area with severe internal injuries.

After stabilizing Longoria, he was transferred to Driscoll Children's Hospital, where he had succumbed to his injuries due to blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Prosecutors say Longoria's mother, Bethany Bernal, left him with Ramirez.

Bernal is currently awaiting trial for the charge of Injury to a Child by Omission.