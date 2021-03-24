Expand / Collapse search
Texas sheriff's deputy has close call with semi-truck on highway

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Storyful

EL CAMPO, Texas - A deputy with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office had a close call at the scene of a crash early on March 23.

Dashcam video captured the moment a semi-truck lost control and plowed into a car damaged in the crash, narrowly missing the deputy.

A deputy with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office had a close escape at the scene of a crash as a semi-truck lost control and plowed into the damaged car. (Video courtesy Wharton County Sheriff's Office via Storyful)

The crash happened on Highway 59 northbound just north of Highway 71 in El Campo.

"Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call ... for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle," police said.