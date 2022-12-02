8 million laundry and cleaning products recalled over bacterial contamination

article

The Laundress, a maker of laundry and home cleaning products sold at U.S. stores and online, has issued a voluntary recall due to possible bacteria contamination after nearly a dozen people reported illnesses.

The recall involves roughly 8 million laundry detergents, fabric conditioners, and other cleaning products, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Laundress first issued a safety notice on Nov. 17, saying it had identified "the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria in some of our products that present a safety concern." On Thursday, the voluntary recall was issued.

The Laundress said testing identified bacteria in certain products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Specifically, the company said bacteria like Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas were detected.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Laundress surface cleaner, all-purpose cleaning concentrate, dish detergent, glass & mirror cleaner, aromatherapy dish soap and aromatherapy surface cleaner. (Provided photo)

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the recall notice states. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin."

People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, the notice said.

Pseudomonas is a type of bacteria that is found commonly in the environment, like in soil and in water, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are many different types of Pseudomonas, but the one that most often causes infections in humans is called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, the CDC said — which noted how it can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body after surgery.

To date, the company said it’s aware of 11 people who reported Pseudomonas infections and is investigating to see if there is any connection to the recalled products.

The Laundress products were sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites. They were also sold in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide, through September 2022.

The products range in price between $8 and $100.

The recalled products have lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less. For a complete list of products, visit www.TheLaundressRecall.com.

Lot codes of affected products can be identified on the bottom or side of the bottle in black type, as seen in the red box.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products on or after January 2021 may request a refund using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt, or if purchased through www.TheLaundress.com, consumers can submit their email address for a refund, officials said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.