‘The Masked Singer’: Husky, Tiki sent home in double elimination

The tenth season of " The Masked Singer " continues to deliver surprising reveals, and this week, fans had to say goodbye to two more contestants during the season’s first double elimination.

During the "I Wanna Rock" Night, Husky and Tiki said farewell to performing on "The Masked Singer" stage.

Husky, who was the first contestant forced to "take it off" and be revealed, turned out to be R&B icon Ginuwine – and fans went crazy.

"An R&B legend in the building," host Nick Cannon said immediately following the reveal.

Ginuwine, rap star, revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Grammy-nominated and multi-platform singer told the audience that he didn’t think he would ever do a show like this.

"The opportunity presented itself, and I was like aight," Ginuwine, 53, shared. "I definitely had fun."

Panelist Robin Thicke correctly guessed that the singer was underneath the mask and costume.

Husky performs on "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

"I know that classic, amazing growl when you’re doing your ad-libs," Thicke said, adding, "And, you were amazing. You did so well."

Ginuwine quickly rose to fame following the release of his 1996 debut commercial single, "Pony." The song peaked at number six on the Billboard Top 100 chart and preceded his debut studio album, "Ginuwine…The Bachelor." Along with his solo career, Ginuwine is also a member of the R&B trio TGT alongside Tank and Tyrese Gibson, who also joined "The Masked Singer" stage in Season 5.

"Everybody was showing me love … I pulled the strength from you bro," Ginuwine said, nudging Cannon.

Tiki revealed as Sebastian Bach on ‘The Masked Singer’

Tiki was the second contestant to be revealed on Wednesday night’s new episode.

The person, dressed as the tropical drink, was revealed as singer and actor Sebastian Bach.

"We have a rock legend in the building," Cannon told the audience.

"The Masked Singer" sent Tiki home on Wednesday's new episode. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

The Canadian-American singer achieved massive success as the frontman of the hard rock band Skid Row. The 55-year-old has also acted in multiple movies and television shows, including "Rock of Ages," "Trailer Park Boys" and "Gilmore Girls."

"I am just so over-the-moon right now," Nicole Scherzinger, who was able to accurately predict that Bach was underneath the costume, said. "I’ve been a massive fan. Yes, you’re a rock God, you’re a legend, but you’re a brilliant vocalist. You can do anything with your voice … thank you for sharing that with us."

Bach has also acted in Broadway shows, including "Jekyll & Hyde" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

"This show is about singing, which I love," Bach added.

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Next week, Group C will take the stage to decide who will join Cow, Gazelle and Sea Queen in the season finale. They will perform songs representing key moments in their life.

But, stay tuned, because there will be another double elimination! Two celebrities will be revealed, leaving only one to move on to the season finale.

"The Masked Singer" Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on FOX.

