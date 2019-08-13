‘The right thing to do’: Luke Perry’s death brought cast members together for ‘BH90210’

Luke Perry’s death was a catalyst that brought the cast members together for the “BH90210” series reboot, which premiered last Wednesday.

Shannon Doherty, who plays Brenda Walsh, said when the reboot announcement came, she wasn’t signed on to the show. She said she didn’t feel like it was something she wanted to do, but then Perry’s death happened.

“Then we all lost somebody very close to us,” Doherty said. “Luke was incredibly, incredibly important to me. And I think it was definitely a pivotal moment I’ve took another view of the reboot and of what was a good way for me to honor somebody that I love. And it just felt like the right thing to do.”

Perry, a fan-favorite of the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” series, died in March after suffering a massive stroke.

The iconic show premiered on FOX on Oct. 4, 1990 and aired for 10 seasons.

Gabrielle Carteris, who plays Andrea Zuckerman, said the reboot is like a homecoming.

“I think we’re at a really interesting time in history. People feeling lost and they want to come home. And I think 90210 is coming home for a lot of the fans,” Carteris said.

Jason Priestley, who plays Brandon Walsh, said it feels nice to be reunited with the cast.

“I thought that this day would never come, but now that we’re here, it feels nice. It feels good to be back with these people,” Priestley said.

“This time. These people. This was meant to happen,” said Brian Austin Green, who plays David Silver.

Original cast members Jennie Garth, who plays Kelly Taylor, and Ian Ziering, who plays Steve Sanders, are also featured in the reboot.

In the six-episode “BH90210” series, each character plays “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” FOX said in February.

Catch the next episode on Aug. 14 on FOX.