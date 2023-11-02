'The Zone' cleanup complete: Business owners say 'it's a major relief'

"We're in Gallery 119, 11th Avenue and Madison, right in the heart of "'The Zone,'" said Joel Coplin.

Coplin showed us his backyard view, explaining how things looked a few days ago – to what it looks like now.

"Solid tents, you can see where their fires were burning," he said. "It's a lot cleaner and quieter, isn't it? It was like a constant street fair. "The other businesses, they go home at night, but we live here 24/7, and you get to know everybody. The people that are sleeping out here."

This week, the city of Phoenix successfully finished their clean up of "The Zone," a homeless encampment near downtown. The sweep comes after a judge imposed a Nov. 4 deadline to remove tents, trash, and makeshift structures, while finding housing for people to move to.

Coplin says it's bittersweet.

"It’s a feeling of loss you know? Some of these people you’ve known so well, but it’s also relief because hopefully they are finding something better," he said.

The city says Wednesday's outreach efforts led to 120 people accepting a spot in an indoor shelter and nine others went to the new "safe outdoor space" in Phoenix, which opened that same day.

Coplin says he used to help the homeless, driving them to doctors and court appointments – he even let some live with him. But with crime, including drug deals, sex assaults, and murders, brought everyone to a breaking point.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ "The Zone" near downtown Phoenix. (KSAZ-TV)

"It was so congested before, and it has gotten so much quieter it’s a big relief," said Coplin. "It’s a major relief."

For the first time in almost four years, Coplin is reopening his art studio for a show on Saturday.

"Our last show was in 2020 due to the pandemic and the homeless problem – we just haven’t been able to open – so we are hoping to start again and get things moving and do something for the neighborhood," he said.