The Zone: Phoenix to give updates on cleanup efforts days before court-imposed deadline

Officials with the City of Phoenix are expected to give an update on its efforts to clean up a homeless encampment near Downtown that has become known as "The Zone."

Over a year ago, businesses in the area filed a lawsuit against the city, and on Sept. 20, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott A. Blaney ruled that the city needs to clean out the encampment.

Judge Blaney's ruling calls for a number of things, including:

Banning the city from "continuing to maintain a public nuisance on the public property in The Zone" Abating the nuisance, including the removal of all tents and other makeshift structures, by Nov. 4, 2023 Maintain public property in The Zone that is free of tents, biohazardous materials including human waste, trash and drug paraphernalia, and individuals committing offenses against the public order.

At one point, there were more than a thousand people living in a homeless encampment area that which sprawled across 15 blocks, and cleanup efforts began months ago. On Oct. 26, we reported that the homeless encampment was almost gone, with city officials still needing to clean two more blocks.

City officials are scheduled to hold a news conference on the morning on Nov. 1.