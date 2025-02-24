Third skydiver dies after taking off from Skydive Arizona in Eloy

The Brief Investigators say three skydivers have died in the span of two months after taking off from Skydive Arizona in Eloy. The deadly incidents happened on Jan. 24, Feb. 1 and Feb. 16.



A third deadly skydiving incident this year was reported in Pinal County, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The latest incident happened on Feb. 16 after a skydiver took off from Skydive Arizona in Eloy at around 2 p.m.

A 47-year-old man was found near the facility and deputies say he died at the scene.

"An experienced skydiver took off from Skydive Arizona. The accident took place just outside of the city of Eloy in PCSO jurisdiction," the sheriff's office said on Feb. 24.

What we don't know:

The victim's name wasn't released.

Investigators didn't say what went wrong in his jump.

Big picture view:

In the previous two incidents, one happened on Jan. 24 and Feb. 1. Both of the skydivers took off from Skydive Arizona, too.

The Jan. 24 incident

Ann Wick, a 55-year-old Minnesota resident, died while parachuting at Skydive Arizona on Jan. 24 in Eloy after experiencing complications during the descent, police have said.

Related article

Wick was experienced with hundreds of jumps under her belt. Friends say she traveled all over the country to skydive.

They say this was a tragic accident.

"It's just an absolute tragedy," said Josh Zerlan, a skydiving instructor and friend of Wick. "Especially someone like her who is just a warm, caring person."

Skydive Arizona released a statement on Wick's death.

"The community is saddened by the loss of a cherished member of the Skydiving family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Skydive Arizona is cooperating fully with local authorities to assist in the investigation of this incident and remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards," the company said.

The Feb. 1 incident

A 46-year-old Arizona man died while skydiving after authorities say he suffered a "hard landing" when his parachute did not deploy on Feb. 1.

Shawn Bowen of Gibert, Arizona was identified as the victim.

"During freefall, for reasons that remain unknown at this time, his parachute did not deploy, resulting in a fatal impact," police said.

The incident happened near Hanna and Tweedy roads, which is near Skydive Arizona.

Related article

FOX 10 went to Skydive Arizona on Feb. 24 to speak with the company, but they didn't want to talk and asked our crew to leave the private property.

Map of where Skydive Arizona is: