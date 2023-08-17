This is the most expensive property in southern Arizona, and it's up for sale

A 1,700-acre ranch in Patagonia, Arizona is now up for sale at a whopping $30 million - the most expensive listing for a property in the region in the past 30 years.

The Rail X Ranch, which includes two barns, three apartments, three homes, a casita and a private lake, was built in 1937. It was once owned by the family of the late Arizona Rep. Jim Kolbe, according to Rose+Allyn Public Relations.

In total, there's nearly 18,000 square feet of living space, including 15 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and 4 half bathrooms. There's even an "artesian well, which flows without mechanical intervention."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Kevin Martinez / Waterfall Media

The property borders the Coronado National Forest and has retained all of its mineral rights.

Currently, it's being listed at $29,950,000. The estate is about an hour south of Tucson.

Check out more of the home here: https://waterfallmedia.aryeo.com/sites/dranpnx/unbranded

