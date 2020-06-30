‘This is what space smells like’: NASA-designed scent to be made into out-of-this-world perfume

Thanks to advanced technological developments and several space expeditions by NASA, we have a pretty good idea of what space looks like. But if you have ever wondered what outer space smells like, there now may be an answer.

A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign was recently launched for Eau de Space, a novel fragrance based on a scent commissioned by NASA that promises a whiff of outer space.

The out-of-this-world fragrance was originally developed by Stephen Pearce, according to Matthew Richmond, Eau de Space’s product manager. Pearce is the CEO and co-founder of the flavoring and fragrance maker Omega Ingredients, a company known for the creation of the “highest quality, provenance driven natural flavors and ingredients” for the global food and beverage industry.

While it is physically impossible for humans to get an unfiltered whiff of outer space, when astronauts are outside of the International Space Station, space-borne compounds stick to the surface of their suits and are carried back into the station. It leaves astronauts with a “burned” or “fried” steak smell after a space walk, thanks to oxygen-rich stars that have aromas similar to that of a charcoal grill.

The smell was so distinct that NASA asked Pearce in 2008 to recreate the odor for training simulations.

The scent was part of an effort to eliminate any surprises that astronauts may face once in orbit. It has been a required “need to know” training exercise for astronauts, and now, Pearce and Richmond are working together to manufacture the fragrance for the rest of the world.

“We’ve partnered with award winning perfumers, some of the best in the world, and secured the rights to launch this product exclusively,” reads the Kickstarter campaign. “Our team consists of top Fashion, Tech, Design, and Logistics experience — all with a desire to increase STEM through experimental education.”

The team behind Eau de Space hopes that the perfume will be the first of many products.

