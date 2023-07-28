This real-life Barbie Dreamhouse in Phoenix is up for sale

A Phoenix couple has transformed their 1950s home into Barbie's Dreamhouse, and now it's up for sale.

Rochelle Anvik is a Barbie girl selling her Barbie world - and everything is pink.

She's lived at this home at the corner of 10th Street and Manzanita Drive for the past five years and says it's now time for it to be someone else's Dreamhouse.

"We redid the house 1950's [style], which is a lot of pinks and light aqua blues, pastel colors, and then with the Barbie movie coming out, it was just perfect timing," said Anvik.

We took a tour of Anvik's home in 2021, decked out in the style of the 1950s with everything from a Tiki room to 1950s kitchen appliances, and even a room dedicated to Walt Disney.

How has Anvik's "Ken" liked living in the Dreamhouse?

"My husband's lovely, he let me do all of it," she said. "He said ‘Chase your dreams, do what you want to do.’ So, he's been lovely living in a pink house."

Over the years, the home has received attention all over the world. It's been booked out for music videos, photo shoots, weddings, you name it.

Now the pink pastel plastic is grabbing the attention of Barbie fans.

"We have come viral, like I feel like every cool account has picked us up," said Chrstie Kinchen with Twins & Co. Realty. "We've had like a steady flow of showings. We haven't had any negative feedback."

Anvik's love for Barbie goes beyond her Dreamhouse.

"Learning fashion, dress up, all of that and how she's just evolved with, you know, helping a lot of other people find themselves," she said.

Now it's time for Barbie and Ken's next adventure in Florida -- trading Barbie World for Disney World.

"I know a lot of people have been worried, you know, you're selling this house, you are going to lose your identity," Anvik said. "Nuh uh, I did this, I can do it again for sure."

The asking price is nearly $550,000 – Barbie's Dream Car not included.