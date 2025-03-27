Three found dead inside Scottsdale home after co-worker requests welfare check

article

The Brief Three people were found shot to death in a Scottsdale neighborhood on March 26. Scottsdale PD says officers conducted a welfare check at the request of one of the victim's coworkers. Investigators say the evidence, so far, points to a possible murder-suicide.



Three people were found shot dead inside a Scottsdale home on March 26, and police believe it might've been a murder-suicide based off of evidence so far.

What we know:

Officers responded to the home near Indian Bend Road and Vía De La Sendero around 3 p.m. for a welfare check.

"A concerned coworker of one of the victims called Scottsdale Police to report their fellow employee's absence and that they were unable to contact them. Responding officers attempted numerous ways to contact occupants of the residence but were unable to establish contact," Scottsdale Police said in a March 27 news release.

Officers went around the backyard of the home and reportedly saw two dead people inside the home. They made their way inside and found a third person dead inside a separate room.

"Based on available information and evidence collected so far, these deaths are being investigated as a probable homicide-suicide case. There is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community," police said.

What's next:

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

"The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death for all three of the people found inside the home," police said.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims haven't been released.

Police are still looking into what led to the three people dying.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

