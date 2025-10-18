Three hurt, including 2 Phoenix Police officers, in rollover crash

article

The Brief 2 Phoenix Police officers and another person were hurt in a rollover car crash on Saturday. The Oct. 18 crash happened near 7th Avenue and Grant Street, the police department said on X at around 2:10 p.m.



Three people are hurt, including two officers, after a rollover Phoenix car crash on Oct. 18.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the vehicle collusion at around 11:50 a.m., involving a Phoenix Police Tahoe near 7th Avenue and Grant Street.

The Tahoe was found upside down, and the other vehicle involved was located nearby.

Officials said two of its officers, and their passenger, were removed from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Th driver of the second vehicle was treated for their injuries at the scene of the crash.

'Preliminary information suggests the patrol vehicle was southbound on 7th Avenue, and the other SUV involved was Westbound and ran a red light. The Tahoe rolled over after impact," the police department said.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Map of the area where the crash happened

What we don't know:

The speed is not yet known.

Possible charges related to the collision are pending the outcome of the investigation.