Tickets to go on sale Wednesday for new drive-thru Halloween attraction coming to Orlando

With major Halloween events being canceled left and right due to the coronavirus pandemic, a group of Orlando-based entertainment experts have come up with a way to satisfy your need your scares -- while maintaining social distancing.

The Haunted Road is a new, completely contactless Halloween experience coming to Central Florida.

The drive-thru event will be filled with a terrifying mix of theatrical storytelling, horrifying creatures, unexpected scares, and a twisted take on immortal tales.

"The entire event was designed with physical distancing measures in mind, from contact-free check-in by license plate, to immersive drive-in scenes," according to a press release.

Guests will drive through a number of nightmarish scenes while being immersed into a "ghastly rendition of an untold story of Rapunzel as she journeys into a world of disarray, faces bloodcurdling creatures – and hundreds of shocking scares."

For families looking for something that the kids can enjoy, a family-friendly version of the event will also be available during the daytime on select weekends.

"The daytime event will feature an adaptation of the immersive scenes and storyline, but trading screams for Halloween fun the entire family can enjoy."

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 19th. Admission will start at $15 per person and will vary per date. Guests must choose a date and entrance time at the time of purchase. All tickets must be purchased in advance online. A 'Beyond the Road' upgrade will be available per car. It includes priority viewing for each scene, an exclusive bonus scene, and a digital photo during the experience. You can purchase tickets HERE.

“With the arts and entertainment industry at a standstill, and an increasing need to find new, safe outdoor entertainment, we knew it was the perfect time to develop a unique Halloween experience so everyone can enjoy a dose of horror this upcoming Halloween season, from the comfort of their car,” said Jessica Mariko, executive producer and creative principal for The Haunted Road.

Mariko has had success in Orlando for a number of years with its first-of-its-kind entertainment experience DRIP, a theatrical dance/rock show, and a tourist attraction known for its full sensory environment and raw emotional audience connection. DRIP ran for 5 years on International Drive.

Not only will the new Halloween event bring thrills to Central Florida, but it's also bringing jobs. The company will cast local actors and performers through virtual auditions on August 13th through 16. You can find details HERE.

Walt Disney World has canceled its annual 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' for 2020 because of the ongoing pandemic. Last week, Universal Orlando followed by canceling its popular 'Halloween Horror Nights' event, which would've celebrated its 30th year running.

