TikTok challenge being blamed for fire evacuations at Bullhead City Middle School

article

The Brief Bullhead City officials are saying two middle schools have been impacted by a TikTok challenge that caused damage to computers and forced one school to be evacuated. The Chromebook Challenge, which is where people stick foreign objects into the computer's USB ports, is what authorities are blaming as the cause. Parents are being asked to talk to their children about the dangers of social media and could be held financially liable for the actions of their children.



Authorities are blaming a TikTok challenge that caused damage to two schools in Bullhead City.

One of the schools had to be evacuated in a fire drill.

What we know:

The TikTok challenge is a new trend that encourages students to vandalize computers by inserting foreign objects into the USB ports on the sides of the devices.

Six Chromebooks were vandalized at Fox Creek Junior High School on May 7 using methods similar to the TikTok challenge.

The next day, students at Bullhead City Middle School were evacuated after a laptop started smoking in a classroom.

What they're saying:

"This is yet another urgent call for parents and guardians to talk to their children about social media responsibility, and the inherent dangers – and consequences – that come with poor decisions," said BCSD Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Stewart. "These are not innocent pranks."

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

What's next:

Police are investigating students and interviewing witnesses to determine what discipline is necessary.

Parents of the students could be held financially liable for the damages.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

What we don't know:

None of the suspects have been identified due to privacy laws protecting students and juveniles.