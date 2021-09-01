Expand / Collapse search
Gregg Leakes, husband of RHOA star NeNe Leaks, dies of cancer at 66

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta

Husband of RHOA star dies at 66

Gregg Leakes, husband of star Nene Leakes, died from complications with cancer, TMZ reports. He was surrounded by family.

ATLANTA - Gregg Leakes, the husband of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes, died Wednesday at the age of 66, according to TMZ

Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with colon cancer, which was covered in the Bravo series. 

A statement from the family's publicist to TMZ said, "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.

5th Annual Women Making History Brunch - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes attend the 5th annual Women Making History Brunch at Montage Beverly Hills on September 17, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

TMZ reported Gregg Leakes requested to be cremated without a funeral. 

GettyImages-926958048.jpg

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 03: Gregg Leakes and NeNe Leakes pose on the red carpet at the Lenny Zakim Fund's 9th Annual Casino Night to raise money to support more than 60 grass roots organizations that enable and empower under-resourced people and communiti

NeNe Leakes indicated days earlier that his health was taking a turn for the worse.

In a video shared with TMZ, Nene Leakes explains her husband was "transitioning to the other side" at Linnethia Lounge in Duluth.

Loved ones expressed their condolences to Leakes' family after news of his death spread on Wednesday. 

NeNe Leakes was one of the original cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta but left the show when Season 8 began production.  

TMZ contributed to this report.

