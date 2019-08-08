Deputy national intelligence director leaving post, Trump says
President Donald Trump says that deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon has announced she is leaving her position.
Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics
President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.
Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso
Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
Bernie Sanders vows to divulge secrets about aliens if elected president
Presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Democratic debates, his platform for president and a topic that Rogan often brings up with his guests — aliens.
Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details
Speaking out against weekend mass shootings that rocked a nation, President Donald Trump on Monday called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.
S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates
U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday and investors around the world scrambled to sell on worries about how much President Donald Trump's worsening trade war will damage the global economy.
US judge blocks Canadian company's copper mine project in Arizona
A federal judge has overturned the U.S. Forest Service's approval of plans for a new copper mine in southeastern Arizona in a decision that comes amid a larger battle across the West over the use of public lands for mining.
Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick calls for impeachment probe
Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick is calling for an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.
Myriad election systems complicate efforts to stop hackers
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate report on Russian interference in U.S. elections highlights one of the biggest challenges to preventing foreign intrusions in American democracy: the limited powers and ability of the federal government to protect elections run by state and local officials. That has given fuel to those who argue for a larger federal role.
Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s much-maligned health care system is covering 9 out of 10 people, a fact that hasn’t stopped the 2020 presidential candidates from refighting battles about how to provide coverage, from Bernie Sanders’ call for replacing private insurance with a government plan to President Donald Trump’s pledge to erase the Affordable Care Act and start over.
Biden says he’s not relying on Obama as ‘crutch’ in 2020 bid
DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden rarely lets a public event pass without reminding voters of his work alongside President Barack Obama. But the former vice president insisted on Wednesday that he’s not overly relying on that relationship to fuel his 2020 White House bid.
Biden criminal justice plan reverses part of 1994 crime bill
Joe Biden is proposing to reverse several key provisions of the 1994 crime bill he helped write in an acknowledgment that his tough-on-crime positions of the past are at odds with the views of the modern Democratic Party.
Newsmaker Saturday: David Schweikert
FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Congressman David Schweikert (Arizona's 6th District) about Iran and Strait of Hormuz tensions; his former Chief of Staff Oliver Schwab and the upcoming 2020 election.
Trump digs in on incendiary tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'
President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, “If you're not happy here, then you can leave.”
Gov. Ducey welcomes Nike to Arizona despite prior criticism over shoe controversy
Just over one week after denouncing Nike and its decision to pull a shoe that features the Betsy Ross flag, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is welcoming the shoemaker to the state.
Trump abandons effort to put citizenship question on census
President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is dropping his bid to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
House panel authorizes subpoenas tied to Mueller report
The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller's report , including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Couple receives backlash for hosting MAGA-themed wedding
A Michigan couple is facing a mix of praise and pushback on social media for hosting a wedding themed after President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan 'Make American Great Again.'
Trump lashes out on Twitter ahead of social media 'summit'
President Donald Trump is lashing out at social media companies and the press ahead of a "Social Media Summit" he's hosting at the White House that will bring together mostly conservative groups.
Trump v. Big Tech: Social media summit will snub Google, Facebook and Twitter
President Donald Trump is gathering conservative groups at the White House this week for a "summit" on social media that will prominently snub the tech titans who run big platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Google.