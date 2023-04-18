Expand / Collapse search
Toddler crawls through White House fence

Published 
Updated 9:25AM
News
Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A toddler on Tuesday earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion.

U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for security at the White House, walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the tot and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. Access to the complex was briefly restricted while officers conducted the reunification. Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

62a4ba6d-GettyImages-1233819293.jpg

Tourists visit the fence line on the north side of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2021, following the removal of temporary security fencing and barricades that had been in place for more than a year, preventing visitors from approachin

Expand

It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet (3.96-meters) in recent years after a series of security breaches . While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5½ inches (12.7 centimeters) between posts.

Older children have sometimes become stuck in the iconic barrier, which has also been the scene of demonstrations, with protesters chaining themselves to the fence.

The Secret Service did not immediately have comment on the incident.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.