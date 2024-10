The Brief A child is in serious condition after being pulled from a pool near Baseline and Dobson Roads. It's unknown how the toddler accessed the pool.



A 2-year-old is in serious condition after being pulled from a pool in Mesa.

The Mesa Fire-Medical Department says crews responded on Oct. 23 to reports of a drowning at a home near Baseline and Dobson Roads.

When crews got to the scene, they found that a child had been removed from the pool.

The child was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No further details on the incident have been released.