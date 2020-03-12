Toilet paper appears to be sold out on Amazon as coronavirus pandemic triggers panic buying

article

It appears that toilet paper is currently out of stock on Amazon amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has panicked people around the world rushing to stock up on necessities as the coronavirus spreads.

When searching for the product on the e-commerce website March 12, major brands of toilet paper including Charmin, Cottonelle and Quilted Northern appeared to be unavailable.

While many of the products offered no date as to when they would be available again for purchase, some, like Scott Essential Jumbo Commercial Toilet Paper, promised to be back in stock by April 13, 2020.

An Amazon customer support specialist was also unable to find any available products on the website.

Amazon’s expedited service which offers 1-2 hour delivery, Prime Now, also had few or no toilet paper options in stock and available for purchase on March 12.

It appeared that Cottonelle was the only available option on Prime Now, but the website did not offer a delivery time once an attempt at actually purchasing the item was made.

The customer support specialist added that the reason there was no delivery time was due to many of Amazon’s drivers staying home due to fears of the novel coronavirus.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.