Tokyo Olympics: Opening ceremony in empty stadium kicks off delayed Games

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:13 AM MST until FRI 8:15 AM MST, Pima County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 4:07 AM MST until FRI 7:15 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:37 AM MST until FRI 7:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM MST, Central Phoenix

Tokyo Olympics: Opening ceremony in empty stadium kicks off delayed Games

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Olympics
FOX 10 Phoenix

TOKYO - The 2020 Toyko Olympics finally opened on Friday after a year-long delay due to the pandemic and a very different feel than originally intended.

The opening ceremony, which was held in Tokyo's largely empty Olympic Stadium, kicked off with made-for-TV choreography and fireworks. Spectators are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, where the coronavirus is surging and COVID-19 infections have climbed to a six-month high.

Masked athletes from more than 200 countries marched into the stadium in their usual parade of nations, some socially distanced, others clustering together in excitement during the subdued ceremony. They waved enthusiastically to thousands of empty seats, and to a world hungry to watch them compete.

Outside the stadium, hundreds of curious Tokyo residents lined a barricade that separated them from those entering. Some of those going in took selfies with the onlookers across the barricades, while some pedestrians waved enthusiastically to approaching Olympic buses.

The Tokyo Olympics was originally scheduled to begin 364 days ago but was postponed due to the global pandemic. The organizing committee and the Japanese government have faced criticism for continuing with the Games despite a state of emergency having been declared in Tokyo due to rising cases. 

RELATED: Tokyo new COVID-29 cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open

c8c8dbfb-Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Artists perform as fireworks explode above the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tokyo reported 1,979 new cases on Thursday, which was the highest figure since 2,044 were recorded on Jan. 15. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is determined to hold the Olympics, placed Tokyo under the state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased since then.

The emergency measures, which largely involve a ban on alcohol sales and shorter hours for restaurants and bars, are to last until Aug. 22, after the Olympics end on Aug. 8.

Japan has reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 deaths since the pandemic began, most of them this year. Still, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population is much lower than in many other countries.

GettyImages-1330200139.jpg

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Suga’s government has been criticized for what some say is prioritizing the Olympics over the nation’s health. His public support ratings have fallen to around 30% in recent media surveys, and there has been little festivity ahead of the Games. On Thursday, the opening ceremony director, Kentaro Kobayashi, was also dismissed over a past Holocaust joke.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Medical Director Jonathan Finnoff said early Friday about 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo are unvaccinated. Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes filled out their health histories as they prepared for the trip, and an estimated 83% had replied they were vaccinated.

"Eighty-three percent is actually a substantial number and we're quite happy with it," Finnoff said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nationally, 56.3% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, two American athletes — beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb and Kara Eaker, an alternate on the gymnastics team — are known to have tested positive. The IOC has reported 13 positives among all athletes in Japan.

Americans to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

This year’s American Olympic team, comprised of familiar faces and some newcomers, will try to add to Team USA’s impressive and world-leading medal count.

Dr. Jill Biden is leading a U.S. delegation to the Games, embarking on her first solo international trip as the first lady.

She arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, having dinner with Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, at Akasaka Palace. She attended the opening ceremony and is leading a slimmed-down delegation of two that also includes Raymond Greene, who is overseeing affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo in the absence of an ambassador.

On Saturday, the first lady will dedicate a room in the residence of the U.S. chief of mission to former U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, and his wife, Irene Hirano Inouye. The senator died in 2012, and his wife died last year.

She will also host a U.S.-vs.-Mexico softball watch party at the U.S. Embassy for staff and their families and cheer U.S. athletes competing in several events before leaving Tokyo.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.