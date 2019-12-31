Top 10 Arizona stories for 2019 on FOX10Phoenix.com

Here's a look back at the most talked-about Arizona stories on fox10phoenix.com in 2019:

Woman rescued after being injured while hiking on Piestewa Peak

June 5 - A woman in her 70s was injured while hiking Piestewa Peak near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive. The airlift rescue did not go as it was expected to — take a look at the video. During the rescue, air turbulence from the helicopter's rotor caused a bumpy ride for the woman. She was seen on a stretcher spinning at a fast pace below the helicopter. Read more.



Tempe Police officers claim they were asked to leave Starbucks

July 7 - Some Tempe Police officers were forced to take their coffee to go at a Starbucks in the East Valley city, where officers claim an employee asked them to leave the store after a customer said they felt unsafe. Read more.

Investigation underway after woman in vegetative state gives birth at Valley facility

January 24 - Arizona health and law enforcement agencies investigate allegations of sexual abuse after a baby was born to a patient that has been in a vegetative state for several years. Read more.

NWS confirms tornadoes blew through parts of the Valley

November 29 - Parts of the Valley had a rather alarming start to Black Friday, when many people got an alert on their phone early in the morning about a Tornado Warning, and Friday evening, NWS officials say tornadoes did blow through parts of the Valley. Read more.

'Tango' ride at Arizona State Fair malfunctions, leaves riders stuck in mid-air

October 6 - A ride at the Arizona State Fair malfunctioned on the opening day, causing riders to hang upside for six minutes. Read more.

Colby, Austin and Willa Rawlings (Ashley Doubt & the Rawlings Family)

Gila County Sheriff's Office: 5-year-old boy and girl dead after vehicle was washed down Tonto Creek

November 29 - What began as a search for three missing children after a car was washed down Tonto Creek has turned into tragedy. Read more.

Phoenix PD: Witness pulls out gun, stops suspect from kidnapping 11-year-old girl

April 11 - Police say the suspect grabbed the girl from behind while she was walking to school in north Phoenix, but a witness knocked him down, pointed a gun at him and told him to leave the girl alone. Read more.

Photographer survives after being shot 9 times; victim was live streaming from Encanto Park

September 28 - The photographer shot at Encanto Park streamed the confrontation on Facebook Live. But what the suspects asked him to do minutes before the shooting - helped police find them. Read more.

Video shows moment a man punched 5 TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

June 19 - The footage shows the frightening moments of an attack at a security checkpoint in Terminal 4. In the video, a man is seen barreling his way through a metal detector, and start swinging at agents. The man knocked a few of them down before staff members were able to tackle him to the ground. Read more.

Phoenix's best Christmas light displays for 2019

December 17 - 'Tis the season to grab the family and cruise around neighborhoods to check out holiday light displays across the Valley. Big or small, Phoenix residents celebrate the festive season with plenty of options aside from your typical Christmas lights, like inflatables, projectors or even syncing up music with the display. Others, like Lee Sepanek, take it to another level and hand out hot chocolate and treats. Read more.