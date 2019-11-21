Phoenix's best Christmas light displays for 2019

article

'Tis the season to grab the family and cruise around neighborhoods to check out holiday light displays across the Valley.

Big or small, Phoenix residents celebrate the festive season with plenty of options aside from your typical Christmas lights, like inflatables, projectors or even syncing up music with the display. Others, like Lee Sepanek, take it to another level and hand out hot chocolate and treats.

Every week, FOX 10 will be featuring decked-out houses and their Christmas-loving owners throughout the season, and we've aggregated a list of those below.

Halloween Christmas House

1001 E. El Freda Road

Tempe, Arizona

Jessica and Frances Brown get together with friends during the summer and plan out their display before it's set up end of September. The couple loves Halloween and Christmas, so why not decorate for both? Their biggest inspiration is from the Nightmare Before Christmas.

They collect toy donations for Sojourner Center, which is an organization that helps families impacted by domestic violence and human trafficking. And the donation box grows each year.

While this is the third year for the Halloween Christmas House, the HOA met with their neighbors about the elaborate display on November 19, but the show will go on nightly until January 3rd.

Tasker Family Home

8211 S. 63rd Avenue

Laveen, Arizona

Every June, Patti Tasker and her husband start to work on their dazzling holiday light display that attracts droves of people. There are over 300,000 lights, 35 light-up zoo animals, 456 cartoon characters, and other unique features for the kids.

"There are three Waldos and six emojis that we hide every Friday for the kids and we change them around so kids can walk it," Tasker said.

The display can be seen from the road, and over the years, it's become a huge attraction. You can either walk it or drive it, but on some nights, be prepared to wait in line because they can get up to 700 cars an hour.

The Tasker House is free of charge, and you can enjoy the display until January 5th from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. every night.

Sepanek's Holiday Lights

4415 E Calle Tuberia

Phoenix, Arizona

For 33 years, Lee and Patricia Sepanek have been lighting up their Arcadia neighborhood with an incredible holiday display. Sepanek uses over 250,000 lights, a massive tree, a bubble-machine, decorated window displays and plenty of music.

He also emphasizes that his decorations are non-religious, and he invites anyone and everyone to enjoy his holiday tradition.

In the past, Lee had issues with the city of Phoenix and had to get a permit to give out sweet treats like hot chocolate and cookies. Donations of just a $1 are always welcome to help pay for electricity costs.

Their house is open every night from Thanksgiving to January 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We'll be updating our list of top Christmas light displays as we feature more homes on our broadcast. If you'd like to get your house or a house of someone you know featured on FOX 10, email Fox10HolidayLights@foxtv.com.