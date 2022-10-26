State-by-state guide to tracking your absentee ballot for 2022 midterm elections

The midterm elections are on Nov. 8, 2022. While many Americans will likely head to their local polling station to fulfill their civic duty, a sizeable number will cast an absentee ballot by mail.

Absentee voting allows citizens to vote before Election Day by mail or drop box. Although every state has absentee voting, the rules vary on who’s eligible and often require a valid excuse, according to USA.gov. This can include being unable to get to a polling place due to illness, injury, or disability, being a service member away from a polling place, being on business travel or vacation on Election Day, or being a student at an out-of-state college or university.

RELATED: Which states have voting changes on the ballot this election?

Some 46% of people voted by absentee or mail-in ballot during the 2020 election amid health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Pew Research.

For those who opt to vote absentee this year, many U.S. states offer online tools where voters can check their ballot status, while a few require voters to contact local election offices and representatives.

RELATED: 2022 Midterm Elections: Control of Congress at play in November races

Here's how to track your absentee ballot in each U.S. state

FILE - Official absentee ballot issued in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Alabama

Alabama voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online by entering their voter information at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

Alaska

Alaska voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/.

Voters who chose to keep their residence addresses private can contact an Elections Regional Office to get more information about their mail-in ballots.

Arizona

Arizona voters can confirm the status of their absentee ballots online at https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.

Arkansas

Voters in Arkansas can see if their mail-in ballots were accepted online at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview.

California

California offers online absentee-ballot tracking at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter.

Colorado

Voters in Colorado can see whether their absentee ballots have been processed at https://colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/.

Connecticut

Connecticut voters can check the processing status of their absentee ballots online at https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx.

Delaware

Voters in Delaware can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://ivote.de.gov/voterview.

District of Columbia

Washington, D.C., voters can see if their absentee ballots were counted online at https://votedc.ballottrax.net/voter/

Florida

Voters in Florida can check their voting status at https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus.

Georgia

Georgia offers online mail-in ballot tracking at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

Hawaii

Voters in Hawaii can see if their County Elections Division received their mail-in ballots online at https://ballotstatus.hawaii.gov/ballotreceipt.

Idaho

Idaho voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx.

Illinois

Some Illinois counties and the city of Chicago allow voters to see whether their mail-in ballots were accepted online, but the state itself does not have a digital statewide ballot-tracking tool. Illinois voters should search online for their specific counties to see whether they can track ballots online or if they have to call their local election authorities for ballot status information.

Indiana

To check the status of Indiana absentee ballots online, voters must log in to their voter portals at https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments.

Iowa

Iowa offers online absentee-ballot tracking at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.

Kansas

Voters in Kansas can track the status of their mail-in ballots at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.

Kentucky

Kentucky voters can see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted through an online voter portal at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC/.

Louisiana

Louisiana offers absentee-ballot tracking through online voter portals at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin.

Maine

Maine has an absentee-ballot tracking system at https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl.

Maryland

Maryland voters can visit the state’s voter look-up portal to check the status of their mail-in ballots at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.

Massachusetts

Voters in Massachusetts can track their absentee ballots at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx.

Michigan

Michigan voters can track their absentee ballots online at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.

Minnesota

Voters in Minnesota can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.

Mississippi

Mississippi does not have a digital statewide ballot tracking tool. Voters can contact their county election authorities for ballot status information.

Missouri

Missouri also does not have an online ballot-tracking tool for voters. Voters can call their local election authorities for more information.

Montana

Montana voters can check the status of their absentee ballots on the state’s digital "My Voter Page" at https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/.

Nebraska

Voters in Nebraska can see whether their absentee ballots were accepted online at https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.

Nevada

Nevada offers an online system for voters to track their ballots at https://nevada.ballottrax.net/voter/.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire voters can conduct a mail-in ballot search online at https://www.voteinnh.org/votetracker

New Jersey

Voters in New Jersey can track the progress of their absentee ballots online at https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml.

New Mexico

New Mexico offers an online ballot tracking service at https://voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/WhereToVote.aspx?tab=AbsenteeTracker.

New York

New York voters can track their mail-in ballots online at https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search.

North Carolina

North Carolina offers an online absentee ballot tracking service at https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/.

North Dakota

Votes in North Dakota can track their ballots online at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.

Ohio

Ohio offers a county-by-county ballot tracking system at https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking/. Voters can click on their county using an interactive map on the Ohio state secretary’s website to track their ballots.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma voters can use the state’s online voter portal to see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.

Oregon

Voters in Oregon can track their ballots online at https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania offers an online ballot tracking tool at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island voters can track absentee ballots online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/UpdateVoterRecord?ActiveFlag=3.

South Carolina

South Carolina voters can submit an absentee ballot status request form online at https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeInfo.

South Dakota

Voters in South Dakota can track their absentee ballots online at https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx.

Tennessee

Tennessee voters can see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted online at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/.

Texas

Texas voters can track the status of their ballot by mail at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/BallotTrackerApp/#/login.

Utah

Utah offers an absentee ballot tracking tool at https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot.

Vermont

Vermont voters can track the status of their absentee ballots on the state’s digital voter portal at https://mvp.vermont.gov/.

Virginia

Voters in Virginia can also track their absentee ballots by logging into an online voter portal at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.

Washington

Washington offers an online ballot tracking system at https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx.

West Virginia

West Virginia voters can track their absentee ballots online at https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking.

Wisconsin

Voters in Wisconsin can check to see whether their mail-in ballots have been accepted at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInfo.

Wyoming

Wyoming does not have a digital statewide ballot-tracking tool. Voters can contact their county clerks to track their absentee ballots.

RELATED: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

This story was reported from Cincinnati. FOX Business and FOX News journalist Audrey Conklin contributed.