Expand / Collapse search

Traffic flows again on 1-10 near Warner Road after 3-car crash involving tour bus

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
3-car crash at I-10 and Warner Road in Phoenix on Sept. 15 article

3-car crash at I-10 and Warner Road in Phoenix on Sept. 15

PHOENIX - Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the East Valley on I-10 Wednesday night.

The three-car crash, involving a tour bus, happened near Warner Road on the highway, says Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Three women and two men were taken to the hospital and are doing OK.

No one on the tour bus was injured, Keller says.

The Department of Public Safety will investigate the crash.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 