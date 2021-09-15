Eastbound I-10 closed southeast of Casa Grande due to deadly crash

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a portion of the I-10 southeast of Casa Grande has been closed due to a deadly wrong-way crash on Sept. 15.

The crash, according to DPS officials, happened at milepost 222, and drivers on the freeway's eastbound lanes will have to exit the freeway at Picacho Peak.

"Please delay travel or seek an alternate route," read a portion of the tweet.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

