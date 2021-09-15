Mesa High School under lockdown due to 'suspicious device'

Mesa High School is currently under lockdown due to a ‘suspicious device’ that was found on campus, officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

Students have been evacuated to the football field. A large police presence can be seen in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.







