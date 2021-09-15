Mesa schools see rise in vandalism due to new TikTok trend

Mesa Public Schools is warning parents about a TikTok trend that is leading to vandalism at Valley schools and across the country.

The trend, called "Devious Lick," encourages students to steal and damage school property.

The district says it has seen an increase in damage at secondary schools.

"We are aware of a challenge on the social media app TikTok that is prompting students to cause damage to our schools and schools across the nation," officials said. "The challenge encourages students to steal school property and post videos or photos of the stolen materials on social media."

Students who are caught could be expelled and face charges.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







