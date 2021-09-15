Phoenix Police investigating shooting involving DPS officer
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway, following a shooting involving an officer with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The shooting, according to police officials, happened in the area of 24th Street and Thomas Road. Officials have released few details surrounding what happened.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
