Heavy traffic backs up on Loop 101 in Scottsdale after crash

There's a large traffic backup on Loop 101 in Scottsdale north of Chaparral Road Tuesday night, authorities said.

Traffic is completely blocked off in the northbound lanes, and traffic is delayed in the southbound lanes.

"Avoid accessing the freeway either direction between Indian Bend and Indian School," officials said.

Scottsdale officials say to use Loop 202 or SR 51 if north Phoenix or further west is your travel route.

Map of where the crash is at: