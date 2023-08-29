Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Live Now

Heavy traffic backs up on Loop 101 in Scottsdale after crash

By
Published 
Updated 6:01PM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - There's a large traffic backup on Loop 101 in Scottsdale north of Chaparral Road Tuesday night, authorities said.

Traffic is completely blocked off in the northbound lanes, and traffic is delayed in the southbound lanes.

"Avoid accessing the freeway either direction between Indian Bend and Indian School," officials said.

Scottsdale officials say to use Loop 202 or SR 51 if north Phoenix or further west is your travel route.

We are working to learn more about what's going on.

Image 1 of 5

 

Map of where the crash is at: