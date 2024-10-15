Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on Loop 202 in Tempe, road blocked for investigation

article

The Brief A crash on Loop 202 caused a brief full closure at McClintock Drive. Some lanes have since reopened but a major traffic jam has developed. DPS later said the crash involved a motorcycle and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.



A crash on the Loop 202 in Tempe caused a road closure for westbound lanes, just west of the Loop 101.

DPS said that the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV and the driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries.

The crash happened in the left HOV lanes near McClintock Drive.

Two lanes were quickly reopened but four lanes were blocked off with cones at the McClintock Drive exit during rush hour on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

A traffic jam developed, backing cars up to the Loop 101 interchange and there were delays in the opposite direction approaching the crash site.

Investigators kept the HOV lane and left lane closed as they processed evidence as of 5:45 p.m.