Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
3
Flood Watch
from MON 2:16 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Traffic slowed after motorcycles crash on I-10 near Tolleson, DPS says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:45PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TOLLESON, Ariz. - A crash between several motorcycles and possibly a truck slowed traffic on I-10 near 91st Avenue on the evening of Monday, Sept. 12 in Tolleson.

The Department of Public Safety says one of the motorcyclists was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Only the two right lanes on eastbound I-10 are open and the 99th Avenue on-ramp is closed. Drivers are asked to exit onto northbound Loop 101.

There's no expected time for lanes to reopen.