Traffic slowed after motorcycles crash on I-10 near Tolleson, DPS says

article

A crash between several motorcycles and possibly a truck slowed traffic on I-10 near 91st Avenue on the evening of Monday, Sept. 12 in Tolleson.

The Department of Public Safety says one of the motorcyclists was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Only the two right lanes on eastbound I-10 are open and the 99th Avenue on-ramp is closed. Drivers are asked to exit onto northbound Loop 101.

There's no expected time for lanes to reopen.