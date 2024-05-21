Tragic double murder-suicide in Surprise; car plunges off cliff 300 feet | Nightly Roundup

article

From an apparent double-murder suicide in Surprise that took the lives of two kids and their dad, to the rescue of two people who drove off a 300-foot cliff in Pinal County, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Father, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide: Surprise Police

2. Car plunges 300 feet off cliff in Pinal County, fire department says

3. Arizona fake electors case: Kelli Ward, Rudy Giuliani plead not guilty to felony charges

4. Small plane lands on highway near Lake Pleasant

5. Court docs reveal more on months leading up to double murder-suicide in Surprise