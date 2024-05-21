Tragic double murder-suicide in Surprise; car plunges off cliff 300 feet | Nightly Roundup

article
From an apparent double-murder suicide in Surprise that took the lives of two kids and their dad, to the rescue of two people who drove off a 300-foot cliff in Pinal County, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Father, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide: Surprise Police
Three people are dead, including two young children, following an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a home in Surprise.
2. Car plunges 300 feet off cliff in Pinal County, fire department says
Two men survived after their car went off the side of a cliff in Pinal County and plunged about 300 feet.
3. Arizona fake electors case: Kelli Ward, Rudy Giuliani plead not guilty to felony charges
Kelli Ward and Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from their alleged roles in an effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden.
4. Small plane lands on highway near Lake Pleasant
No one was hurt when a small plane landed on State Route 74 and New River Road, just south of Lake Pleasant.
5. Court docs reveal more on months leading up to double murder-suicide in Surprise
We're learning more about the months leading up to a double murder-suicide where a father in Surprise reportedly took his life, along with his children's.