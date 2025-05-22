Tragic end to search for missing hiker; Amazon issuing refunds for some old purchases | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the search for a missing hiker in Scottsdale that ended on a tragic note to the inmate Arizona officials now want to execute, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 22, 2025.
1. Amazon issuing refunds for some purchases made years ago
In at least one case, Amazon issued a nearly $1,800 refund for a TV that was returned in 2018.
2. Tragic end to search for missing hiker
Scottsdale Police say missing hiker, Hannah Moody, 31, was found dead on the afternoon of Thursday, May 22.
3. Arizona plans to execute another death row inmate
In an exclusive interview with FOX 10s John Hook, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says the state plans on filing an execution warrant for Richard Djerf, who pleaded guilty to killing four family members in 1993.
4. Trump's ‘big beautiful’ passes the House
The House voted early Thursday to pass President Donald Trump’s "big beautiful" tax bill after an all-night session.
5. Ex-Scottsdale school group treasurer sentenced for theft
Nubia Gonzalez, according to previous reports, was serving as the treasurer for an Association of Parents and Teachers with links to a Scottsdale school when she stole tens of thousands of dollars from the group's accounts.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We're staying hot on Thursday in Phoenix with a high of 106°F.