Travel troubles: Passengers told flight times change due to staffing issues

The summer travel season could be off to a rocky start already as some passengers are receiving messages from the airlines stating their flights have changed. This comes after a rough summer last year and a complete meltdown during the holidays.

"The last three out of four of my flights have been delayed like that, so it's always add another five minutes, add another 10 minutes, just depends," said Alex Richard.

This is a mild issue from what travelers might expect to see for the rest of the year.

'Five minutes ago, I just got a notification saying that my flight that I booked a week ago for December 1, has been changed by five hours," said travel blogger Johnny Jet.

If by a couple of months ahead of time flights don't fill up, the airlines might change flight schedules or even cancel some of them. Jet says it could be happening more lately because the airlines are still short-staffed.

MORE: Flight canceled? Can you get a refund? Here's how to find out if you're owed money

"The airlines typically book or schedule their flights months in advance.. 11 months in advance. And they don’t necessarily know they’re going to fly these flights that they’re scheduling. They’re trying to see how many people book them."

The travel expert says if you find yourself in a similar situation, do you research because different airlines have different policies when it comes to changing travel schedules. But these situations could work to the passengers' benefit.

"I booked the cheapest flight. It was an early morning flight, it was super cheap. That’s why I booked it. But I really wanted a little bit later. Now, because they moved this flight by more than two hours, I can now call up the airline and say, hey I booked this flight, can you now put me in this flight that I want?"