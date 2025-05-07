Travelers breeze through Sky Harbor Airport as REAL ID deadline arrives

article

The Brief Sky Harbor Airport reported minimal delays as REAL ID deadline arrives for travelers in the U.S. Most of the people we spoke with were prepared and ready with the correct ID for the nationwide change. Others didn't even know today was the day for the change over.



The deadline has arrived. Fliers now need to have a REAL ID to get past checkpoints at airports.

Many expected long lines at checkpoints today, but for the most part everything has been smooth.

What we know:

It's been a pretty normal travel day, all things considered, with 5 to 10-minute waits all day.

Maybe it’s because travelers heeded the warnings, but it was hard to find anyone without a REAL ID.

Featured article

What they're saying:

We asked several travelers: Did you bring the right ID for today?

"Of course I did!"

Did you guys bring the right IDs today?

"Yes."

Were you concerned about flying today?

"Not at all."

Did you get her early?

"No."

You knew it would be problem-free.

"I wasn’t expecting anything."

Were you a little nervous to fly on this day?

"Not at all."

Did you get here earlier than you normally would have?

"Well I like to take my time."

Traveler after traveler told me they already had their REAL ID and it was smooth flying.

Featured article

The other side:

Not everyone wanted to share.

"Not flying today," said one traveler.

Some didn’t even know today was the deadline for the enhanced ID or a passport to fly.

Did you get to the airport a little earlier today?

"I totally forgot today was the day. So, ha!" said another.

Local perspective:

"I am happy to report that today, May 7th, at Phoenix Sky Harbor, and actually the United States, travelers responded and they’ve done so positively," said Patricia Mancha with TSA.

She said if you didn’t have a REAL ID, they had to pull you aside to ask more questions, similar to a credit check.

"If we have 100 travelers who don’t have REAL ID and you’re number 99 on that list, it’s very likely we may not verify you in time for you to make your flight. Time is your friend. Make sure you get here early," said Mancha.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

We took our search for a flier with our REAL ID from the check-point, down the escalator to baggage claim and asked just about everyone until we found one person.

Person 1

"I’m not from the US."

So you come with a passport no matter what. You’re good to go.

"Yea I need a passport."

Person 2

Did you have the REAL ID for today?

"Yeah."

Any issues traveling?

"No."

Where’d you fly from?

"Dallas"

Person 3

Did you have the REAL ID today?

"Yes I do sir thank you."

Easy travel?

"Yes sir."

Person 4

Were you worried about flying today?

"A little bit because my wife didn’t have one dude."

You don’t have a REAL ID?

The backstory:

Harmony was supposed to fly yesterday.

"My mother-in-law was like you know, ‘you have to have your REAL ID by May 7.’ I was like ‘We were flying out on the 6th, no problem,’" said Harmony Leifer.

But problem! Her flight was delayed until Wednesday.

It surprised her though how quickly she breezed through security.

They just took my ID and said, ‘hey come on in,'" she said.

They didn’t ask you any extra questions or anything?

"No. Maybe that’s bad, but they didn’t," she said. "They let me through. Maybe it’s the first day I don’t know."

To get an up-to-date REAL ID, you can visit the Department of Transportation's nearest MVD location.