Traveling naked Trump appears in Phoenix; Man found guilty in murder of 14-year-old girl | Nightly Roundup

Naked Trump statue and more | Nightly Roundup
From a statue of former President Donald Trump naked that was displayed in Phoenix to the sentencing of a former U of A football player who pled guilty to murder, here's a look at your top stories.
PHOENIX - From a statue of former President Donald Trump naked set on display behind a Phoenix marijuana dispensary to the guilty verdict on Alex Madrid who was found to have killed 14-year-old Claudia Ann Lucero, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 4, 2024.
1. The traveling naked Donald Trump statue makes its way to Phoenix
A statue of former President Donald Trump is in Phoenix, and it depicts Trump suspended, in a 'swing state.'
2. Man found guilty in the murder of 14-year-old girl from Mesa
An Arizona man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing a girl whose mother he once dated.
3. 3 arrested, 1 more wanted in credit card skimming scam that targeted ATMs in Phoenix and Scottsdale
Scottsdale Police are looking for a fourth suspect accused of committing fraud schemes across the Valley using illegal skimmers on ATMs.
4. Son of a fallen Phoenix Firefighter receives outpouring of support during first football game
Firefighters from across the Valley flocked to a football game in Peoria on Thursday night to support the son of Phoenix Firefighter Adam Cauthron who died recently from a sudden health emergency.
5. Former U of A football player is sentenced for a 2017 murder
Neal, who used to play football for University of Arizona, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering another man in 2017.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Freeway closures could affect ASU game traffic l FOX 10 Talks
While weekend freeway closures are nothing new for Valley residents, the closures this weekend could impact those who wish to attend the ASU game. Also: McDonald's has released a new version of the Big Mac, and a look at this weekend's Cardinals game - FOX 10's Ron Hoon and Syleste Rodriguez discuss the latest local and national headlines.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 PM Weather Forecast - 10/4/24
Record-hot temperatures plague the Valley again as a high pressure system continues to bake the desert.