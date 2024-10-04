Expand / Collapse search

Traveling naked Trump appears in Phoenix; Man found guilty in murder of 14-year-old girl | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  October 4, 2024 7:16pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Naked Trump statue and more | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a statue of former President Donald Trump naked set on display behind a Phoenix marijuana dispensary to the guilty verdict on Alex Madrid who was found to have killed 14-year-old Claudia Ann Lucero, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 4, 2024.

1. The traveling naked Donald Trump statue makes its way to Phoenix

Naked Donald Trump statue on display in Phoenix
Naked Donald Trump statue on display in Phoenix

A statue of former President Donald Trump is in Phoenix, and it depicts Trump suspended, in a 'swing state.'

2. Man found guilty in the murder of 14-year-old girl from Mesa

Alex Madrid found guilty in murder of 14-year-old Mesa girl
Alex Madrid found guilty in murder of 14-year-old Mesa girl

An Arizona man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing a girl whose mother he once dated.

3. 3 arrested, 1 more wanted in credit card skimming scam that targeted ATMs in Phoenix and Scottsdale

Credit card skimming scam targets ATMs in Phoenix and Scottsdale, 3 arrested
Credit card skimming scam targets ATMs in Phoenix and Scottsdale, 3 arrested

Scottsdale Police are looking for a fourth suspect accused of committing fraud schemes across the Valley using illegal skimmers on ATMs.

4. Son of a fallen Phoenix Firefighter receives outpouring of support during first football game

'Speechless': Son of fallen Phoenix Firefighter supported at his football game by loved ones
'Speechless': Son of fallen Phoenix Firefighter supported at his football game by loved ones

Firefighters from across the Valley flocked to a football game in Peoria on Thursday night to support the son of Phoenix Firefighter Adam Cauthron who died recently from a sudden health emergency.

5. Former U of A football player is sentenced for a 2017 murder

DaVonte' Neal: Former U of A football player to serve decades behind bars for murder
DaVonte’ Neal: Former U of A football player to serve decades behind bars for murder

Neal, who used to play football for University of Arizona, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering another man in 2017.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Freeway closures could affect ASU game traffic l FOX 10 Talks

While weekend freeway closures are nothing new for Valley residents, the closures this weekend could impact those who wish to attend the ASU game. Also: McDonald's has released a new version of the Big Mac, and a look at this weekend's Cardinals game - FOX 10's Ron Hoon and Syleste Rodriguez discuss the latest local and national headlines.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 PM Weather Forecast - 10/4/24

Record-hot temperatures plague the Valley again as a high pressure system continues to bake the desert.