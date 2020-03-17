Travis County bans gatherings of 10 people or more

Officials with Austin-Travis County have issued an order to have gatherings of 10 people or more banned in Travis County.

Officials across the country curtailed many elements of American life to fight the coronavirus outbreak, with health officials recommending that groups of 50 or more don't get together and a government expert saying a 14-day national shutdown may be needed.

The announcement came during a press conference held by Austin Mayor Steve Adler and city officials on Tuesday.

Dr. Mark Escott, director of Austin-Travis County Health Authority, made the announcement following recommendations released a day earlier by the Trump administration. That's more restrictive than similar measures taken in Dallas, which on Monday ordered that public gatherings should not exceed 50 people.

Grocery stores and other critical infrastructure will remain open.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Houston has also enacted restrictions on bars, clubs and restaurants in hopes of keeping people home.

Advertisement

Mayor Adler also announced that restaurants and bars within Austin will be closing to the public, and only offering takeout or delivery.

RELATED: Austin restaurants offering delivery, curbside and takeout amid coronavirus concerns

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK