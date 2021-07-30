Expand / Collapse search
Trial set in suit challenging health care in Arizona prisons

By Associated Press
Published 
Health Care
Associated Press
article

PHOENIX - A Nov. 1 trial has been scheduled in a lawsuit challenging the quality of health care in state-run prisons in Arizona.

Two weeks ago, a judge threw out a 6-year-old legal settlement requiring Arizona to improve health care for thousands of prisoners.

She cited the state’s noncompliance with the settlement and said corrections officials have shown little interest in following through on their obligations under the deal.

Judges have hit Arizona with a total of $2.5 million in past contempt of court fines for non-compliance in the case.

The lawsuit alleges the state’s prisons didn’t meet the basic requirements for providing adequate medical and mental health care for prisoners.

The state has denied allegations that it was providing inadequate care.

